Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $202,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $190.56. 26,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,029. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.16. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $144.59 and a 12 month high of $190.62.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.