Columbia Asset Management Acquires Shares of 39,620 Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 57.9% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 80.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEE. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

SEE traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $47.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.97.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

