Columbia Asset Management Buys 330 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 909,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,742,000 after purchasing an additional 63,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,287,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,602,000 after acquiring an additional 61,995 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS stock remained flat at $62.21 during trading hours on Monday. 2,960,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,200,382. The company has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average is $57.92. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $62.35.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

