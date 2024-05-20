Columbia Asset Management Decreases Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Columbia Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.6 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.56. The stock had a trading volume of 797,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,310. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.87 and a twelve month high of $104.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of -129.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -469.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Further Reading

