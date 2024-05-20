Columbia Asset Management Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Columbia Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dover Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of APD stock traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $266.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,245,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,840. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.80. The company has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

