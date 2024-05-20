Columbia Asset Management Has $1.84 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $532,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,765 shares of company stock worth $745,822 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 0.3 %

General Mills stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.43. 2,280,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,051,518. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $87.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.06.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

