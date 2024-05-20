Columbia Asset Management Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Columbia Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $599,633,000 after buying an additional 527,546 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $196,814,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth $72,727,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $73,722,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 99.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,410,000 after purchasing an additional 53,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $864.00 price target (down previously from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $875.00 to $860.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $905.56.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $13.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $902.49. The company had a trading volume of 312,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,526. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $872.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $785.33. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $424.36 and a fifty-two week high of $956.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total value of $3,048,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,647.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total value of $3,048,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,647.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,486 shares of company stock valued at $13,518,416 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

