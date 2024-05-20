Columbia Asset Management Has $8.67 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Columbia Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,294 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 1.7% of Columbia Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $77.54. 11,176,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,112,439. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.56. The company has a market cap of $87.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $346,140. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

