Columbia Asset Management Increases Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,015 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,627,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,584,000 after acquiring an additional 296,317 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,560,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,295,000 after acquiring an additional 502,304 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,550,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,721,000 after acquiring an additional 356,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $950,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,539,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,495,364. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.74 and a 200 day moving average of $66.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $139.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,779,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,192,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,037,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 672,036 shares of company stock worth $49,281,565. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.47.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

