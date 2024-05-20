Columbia Asset Management Increases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 5,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,542,000 after buying an additional 21,139 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,155,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $2,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,757. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Down 1.4 %

American Tower stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $191.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,732,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,290. The firm has a market cap of $89.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.11.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 146.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on American Tower

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.