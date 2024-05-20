Columbia Asset Management Invests $897,000 in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,542,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 348.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 173,628 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 92.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. DZ Bank began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 target price (down from $113.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.45.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

ENPH traded down $0.87 on Monday, hitting $113.45. 2,450,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,098,737. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $192.22. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.94 and its 200-day moving average is $112.64.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total value of $2,093,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,360 shares in the company, valued at $12,391,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total value of $2,093,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,360 shares in the company, valued at $12,391,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $3,219,700 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Stories

