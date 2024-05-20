Columbia Asset Management Sells 313 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Columbia Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,182 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 3.0% of Columbia Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,427,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its stake in Visa by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $278.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,460,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,364,414. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.14 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.94. The firm has a market cap of $509.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

