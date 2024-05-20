Columbia Asset Management Sells 868 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Columbia Asset Management trimmed its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,590,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 48,170 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,592 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 462,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,637,000 after purchasing an additional 27,551 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,889.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 63,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 62,285 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.10. The company had a trading volume of 802,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,967. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.96. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.81 and a 12-month high of $83.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 282.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 393.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Iron Mountain

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $360,396.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $9,150,743.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,682 shares in the company, valued at $34,138,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $360,396.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,296 shares of company stock worth $12,023,923 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.