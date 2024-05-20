Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,199 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 3.8% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 2,738,794 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $120,096,000 after buying an additional 15,416 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 7,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $671,000. STF Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 67,552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,077,016 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $134,927,000 after purchasing an additional 155,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.21. 12,533,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,731,344. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.17. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $153.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.