Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Down 0.2%

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.67 and last traded at $39.18. 2,711,938 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 20,626,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.27.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $154.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 966.3% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 114,920 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 104,143 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 15.0% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 40,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 537,530 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,302,000 after acquiring an additional 16,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 5.2% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 136,566 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

