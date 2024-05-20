Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

FIX has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

NYSE:FIX opened at $316.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Comfort Systems USA has a twelve month low of $144.45 and a twelve month high of $352.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total transaction of $3,951,231.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,307,486.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total transaction of $2,351,269.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,471 shares in the company, valued at $17,426,285.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total transaction of $3,951,231.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,486.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,285,379 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

