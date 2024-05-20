Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.94

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.94 and last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 11790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.
Commerzbank Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.69. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.07.
Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Commerzbank had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commerzbank AG will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Commerzbank Increases Dividend
About Commerzbank
Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Commerzbank
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.