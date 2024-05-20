COMPANHIA ENERG/S Stock Set to Split on Friday, May 24th (NYSE:CIG.C)

COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C – Free Report) shares are going to split on the morning of Friday, May 24th. The 130.000000 split was announced on Friday, May 24th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 24th.
COMPANHIA ENERG/S Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of COMPANHIA ENERG/S stock opened at $3.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07. COMPANHIA ENERG/S has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $4.40.
COMPANHIA ENERG/S Company Profile
