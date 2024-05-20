COMPANHIA ENERG/S Stock Set to Split on Friday, May 24th (NYSE:CIG.C)

COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C – Free Report) shares are going to split on the morning of Friday, May 24th. The 130.000000 split was announced on Friday, May 24th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 24th.

COMPANHIA ENERG/S Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of COMPANHIA ENERG/S stock opened at $3.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07. COMPANHIA ENERG/S has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

Get COMPANHIA ENERG/S alerts:

COMPANHIA ENERG/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 117 hydroelectric, thermoelectric, and wind plants with an installed capacity of 5.7 GW; 38 substations and 4,927 km of transmission lines; and 529,873 km of distribution networks and 17,301 km of distribution lines.

Receive News & Ratings for COMPANHIA ENERG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPANHIA ENERG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.