Compound (COMP) Price Reaches $56.28 on Top Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for $56.28 or 0.00082266 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $464.20 million and $20.41 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,248,137 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,114,833.72037525 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 56.20889993 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 496 active market(s) with $19,752,595.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars.

