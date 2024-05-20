Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE:LODE opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42. Comstock has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Comstock had a net margin of 474.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Comstock stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Inc. ( NYSE:LODE Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Comstock at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

