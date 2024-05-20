Context Capital Management LLC Invests $382,000 in 99 Acquisition Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAG)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 99 Acquisition Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of 99 Acquisition Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 99 Acquisition Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,501,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in 99 Acquisition Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,986,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in 99 Acquisition Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,019,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in 99 Acquisition Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,464,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 99 Acquisition Group in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNAG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.42. 5,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,727. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25. 99 Acquisition Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $11.42.

99 Acquisition Group Inc does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, and adjacent businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

