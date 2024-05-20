Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Context Therapeutics from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Context Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies started coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set an overweight rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of CNTX stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Context Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $150 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.14.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts forecast that Context Therapeutics will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics stock. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 975,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000. Opaleye Management Inc. owned approximately 6.11% of Context Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors in the United States. It develops CLDN6xCD3 bsAb, an anti-CD3 x anti-Claudin 6 antigen bispecific monoclonal antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6.

