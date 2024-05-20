Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.50

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 71 ($0.89), with a volume of 2652912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71 ($0.89).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45, a current ratio of 29.39 and a quick ratio of 141.92. The stock has a market cap of £544.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 788.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 65.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 69.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page bought 15,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £9,955.40 ($12,503.64). Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

Featured Articles

