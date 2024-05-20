Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,418 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Core & Main by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 36,984 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Core & Main by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at $787,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNM traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.64. 184,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,555,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.83. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 43,900 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $2,195,878.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $173,469.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 43,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $2,195,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,469.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $2,925,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,271.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,313 shares of company stock valued at $15,456,202 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNM shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

