Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 346,919 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 122.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 629,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,919 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.21% of Illinois Tool Works worth $164,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,397,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE:ITW traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $250.51. 434,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,810. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.78. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Barclays decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

