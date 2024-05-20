Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 190,399 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,315,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,399 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of NIKE worth $142,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 134.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NIKE by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 372.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,100,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,257,252. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $138.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

