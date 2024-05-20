Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $152.69 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,022,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,374 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cisco Systems worth $152,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 551,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $27,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 141,102 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 89,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. StockNews.com raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

CSCO stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.11. 15,039,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,288,979. The company has a market cap of $190.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.20 and a 52 week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.87%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

