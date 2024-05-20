Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $161.87 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,234,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 698,978 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $161,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,916,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,674,850. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

