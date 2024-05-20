Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $221.01 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,150 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.11% of Linde worth $221,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Linde by 80.6% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Linde by 55.1% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 69,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,721,000 after acquiring an additional 24,529 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 21.0% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 4.3% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 90,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Linde by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,948 shares of company stock worth $35,687,605. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on LIN shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIN

Linde Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $432.26. 455,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,928. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $350.60 and a 1-year high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $207.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.47.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.