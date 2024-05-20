Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,164 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $147,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of ASML by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,344,000 after purchasing an additional 274,562 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 48,040.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after acquiring an additional 245,488 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,353,000 after acquiring an additional 173,813 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,146,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,549,000 after acquiring an additional 151,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,123,710,000 after acquiring an additional 126,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML traded up $14.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $939.55. 463,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,453. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $939.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $840.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,056.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

