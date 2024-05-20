Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 98,377 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,377 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.15% of S&P Global worth $206,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in S&P Global by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in S&P Global by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SPGI traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $438.21. 415,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,662. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.89.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

