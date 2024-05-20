Corient Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,184,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,739 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $517,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Motco grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $487.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,952,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,234,867. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.89. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $488.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
