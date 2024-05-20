Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 221,534 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,308,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,534 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $625,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IVV stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $532.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,689,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,515,062. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $517.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.87. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $534.24. The stock has a market cap of $459.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

