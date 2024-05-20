Cornerstone Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TXN traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $198.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,854,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,573,293. The stock has a market cap of $180.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $198.45.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

