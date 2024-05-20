Cornerstone Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,825,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 67,490 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.16. The company had a trading volume of 427,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,009. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on PNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.02.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.