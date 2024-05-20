Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $4.52 Million Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in The Cigna Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price objective (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.14.

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,685 shares of company stock worth $27,622,407 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CI traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $334.56. 303,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,580. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.48. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $365.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

