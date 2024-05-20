Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $40.53 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.8% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $40,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,604,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.4% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 79,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $23,757,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $473.05. 4,788,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,652,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.95 and a 1-year high of $531.49. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $486.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $421.38.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.88, for a total transaction of $274,879.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,966,610.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.88, for a total transaction of $274,879.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,966,610.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $535,549.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,130,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,015,222 shares of company stock worth $499,279,869 in the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

