Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 35,100 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,100 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 236.7% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 315,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,177,000 after acquiring an additional 221,628 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,560,524,000. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 488,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,043,000 after buying an additional 253,553 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 19,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,200,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,424,271. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.98. The firm has a market cap of $88.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $67.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -77.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

