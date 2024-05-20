Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 5,600 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,078,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,449 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 31.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,781,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $666,004,000 after buying an additional 1,154,591 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 102.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,131,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,932,000 after buying an additional 1,080,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $88,528,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,706. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Progressive from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.19.

Progressive Stock Down 0.7 %

PGR traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $207.79. The company had a trading volume of 431,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,107. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.91. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $217.77. The company has a market capitalization of $121.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

