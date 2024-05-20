Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 600 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 57 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 61 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,255.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,123.64.

ORLY traded down $13.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $999.01. 134,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,411. The company has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,080.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,027.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,045.10, for a total transaction of $2,723,530.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 213,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,581,378.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,045.10, for a total transaction of $2,723,530.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 213,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,581,378.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,300 shares of company stock valued at $16,988,797. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

