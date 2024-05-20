Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.77

Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.77 and last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 173780 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costamare from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Costamare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Costamare alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Costamare

Costamare Stock Down 1.0 %

Costamare Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is 17.83%.

Institutional Trading of Costamare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costamare by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Costamare by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costamare in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.