Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $27.00.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.67.

CTRA stock opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.36.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,625,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 2,609.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,541,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,458 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 21.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,187,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,094 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,112,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

