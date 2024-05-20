CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
CPI Aerostructures Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $2.57 on Thursday. CPI Aerostructures has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 million, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter.
CPI Aerostructures Company Profile
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company offers aerostructure and aerosystem assemblies, including new production and repair/overhaul of fielded wing structures and other control surfaces, rudder island, engine inlets/nacelles, engine exhaust manifolds, aircraft doors and windows, aircraft steps and racks, other aircraft secondary structures, airborne pod structures and integration of internal systems, radar housing structures, panel assemblies, and mechanical door locking and canopy lifting systems.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CPI Aerostructures
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.