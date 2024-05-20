CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income (LON:CYN) Hits New 1-Year High at $195.00

Shares of CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 195 ($2.45) and last traded at GBX 195 ($2.45), with a volume of 293345 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.50 ($2.42).

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 179.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 169.68. The company has a market cap of £129.89 million, a PE ratio of -972.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Get CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income alerts:

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income

About CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income

In other CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income news, insider Alun Evans purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £4,930 ($6,191.91). Corporate insiders own 4.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.