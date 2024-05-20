Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Cut to Neutral at CL King

CL King downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. CL King currently has $90.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CBRL has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.57.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $116.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.92.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.83 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,727,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at $5,105,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 423.9% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 81,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 66,215 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth $3,854,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 107,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 47,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.