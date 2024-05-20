Creatd (NASDAQ:VOCL) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.29

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:VOCL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 3824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.
Creatd Trading Down 15.2 %
The company has a market cap of $542.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 4.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96.
About Creatd
Creatd, Inc, a technology company, provides economic opportunities for creators in the United States. It operates in four segments: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios. The company's flagship product is Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting various rich media content.
