CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 4,441 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,456.3% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.02. 2,183,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,191,754. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $30.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average of $27.48.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.