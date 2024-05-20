CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 111,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,167,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,168,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,737,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 505.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 37,447 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.67. 239,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,014. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.57.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

