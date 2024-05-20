CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 32,615 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,615 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF accounts for 1.1% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 1.13% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $16,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRGF. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1,620.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 698,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,241,000 after acquiring an additional 657,494 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,208,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,353,000 after acquiring an additional 232,856 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,357,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,545,000 after acquiring an additional 122,692 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 455,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,015,000 after acquiring an additional 100,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 72.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 64,109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LRGF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.67. 42,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,887. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.86 and its 200 day moving average is $49.92. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $41.12 and a 1 year high of $54.79.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

