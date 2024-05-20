CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 390 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $487.17. 2,585,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,242,198. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $488.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $472.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.